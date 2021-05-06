ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

