Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

