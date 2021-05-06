Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

ACI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 20,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

