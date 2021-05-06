American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.06. 188,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

