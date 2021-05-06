United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $341.34 and last traded at $341.16, with a volume of 7361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.71.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.