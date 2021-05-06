United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $341.34 and last traded at $341.16, with a volume of 7361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.71.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

