Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.07 and its 200 day moving average is $380.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.