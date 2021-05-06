Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $475,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 1,000,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

