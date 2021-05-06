Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

IWN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $163.58. 34,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,869. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

