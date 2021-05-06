Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.79. The company had a trading volume of 149,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The firm has a market cap of $372.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.