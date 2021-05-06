Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPRKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS: TPRKY):

5/6/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 1,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

