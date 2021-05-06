Scotiabank Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $128.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

