Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help the company record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a strong balance sheet strength with no debt. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Markedly, it reported weak first-quarter results, caused by customer pushouts in Asia and Europe. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRQ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 68,802 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

