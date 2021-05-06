Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 158,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

