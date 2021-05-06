Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Baader Bank to Reduce

Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 18,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.