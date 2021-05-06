Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $125.52 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $67.70 or 0.00118815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $470.10 million and approximately $125.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

