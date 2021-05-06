Casino Betting Coin Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $74,117.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

