L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.60

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.60 and last traded at $218.49, with a volume of 4098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

