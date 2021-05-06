L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.60

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.60 and last traded at $218.49, with a volume of 4098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.68.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
