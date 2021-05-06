LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.02 Million

Brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $550.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.90 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,386. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

