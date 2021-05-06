Royal Bank of Canada Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.92.

HUBS traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,345. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -271.93 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

