Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,846. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 896.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $9,128,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

