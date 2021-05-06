Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

DARE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,880. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

