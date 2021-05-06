Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 54,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

