AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

