Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WIRE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

