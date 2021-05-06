Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

