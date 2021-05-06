Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 331,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.