10,335 Shares in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $18,783,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

