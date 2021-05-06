Comerica Bank Buys 5,228 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $657,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

