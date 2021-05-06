Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $330.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

