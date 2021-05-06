Allworth Financial LP Has $24.34 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

