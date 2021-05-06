iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 479,000 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

