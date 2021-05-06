Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $2.40

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.10 to $2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HTLZF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 7,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

