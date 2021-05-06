Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $2.40

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.10 to $2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HTLZF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 7,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

