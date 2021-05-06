Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.18. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $181.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

