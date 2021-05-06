Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

