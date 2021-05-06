Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 2,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

