Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $190.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CSL stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $191.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,305. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

