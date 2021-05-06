Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 6.2% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.32. 58,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,914,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

