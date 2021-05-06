Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $682,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,320.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $569.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.95 and a 200-day moving average of $532.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.