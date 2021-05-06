Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,377 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First American Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

