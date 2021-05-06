JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,926.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.