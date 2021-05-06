ACT Advisors LLC. Has $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

