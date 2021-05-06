Allworth Financial LP Has $16.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.24. 784,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

