Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 787,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

