Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.88. 576,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

