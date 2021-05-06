Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

