Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 139,982 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PFMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,866. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

