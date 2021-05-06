Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 71,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

