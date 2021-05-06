Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,122. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

