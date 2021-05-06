AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $42.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.63 billion to $43.43 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $172.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $174.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.54 billion to $176.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 355,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.