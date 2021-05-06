Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Given New $0.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.45 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

