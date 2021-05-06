Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Given New $0.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.45 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EEYUF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
